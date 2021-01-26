Deschutes County commissioners do not appear interested in asking voters this year to decide whether their seats should be nonpartisan, but they are still considering it for next year.
During a meeting Monday, commissioners discussed what it would take for this issue to make it to the ballot. State statute prevents a commission from putting an issue like this on the ballot of a May special election, according to county attorney Dave Doyle, leaving a special election in November as the soonest the commissioners could put the issue before voters.
But the commission unanimously decided against that after learning that a special election in November would cost the county $140,000 if no other issue joined the ballot.
“I could not justify calling an election in November just for this item,” Commissioner Phil Chang said Monday.
The idea was raised by Chang, the newly elected Democrat to the commission who earlier this month asked the commission to explore changing the seats to be nonpartisan. Currently, candidates for the commission must win a Republican or Democratic primary before facing off in the November election.
The last time this issue was considered was in 2006. Residents voted against this, as well as increasing the number of commissioners from three to five and against making a commission position a part-time job.
Chang argued making races nonpartisan would allow everyone in Deschutes County to decide who gets to be on the commission, not just those who are registered Democrats or Republicans.
“We have the opportunity to potentially make running for office a simpler, shorter and less expensive process which would give access to more potentially great candidates to run for office,” Chang said.
Commissioner Tony DeBone said he believes the commission doesn’t need to be partisan, but didn’t support spending the money to put it on the ballot as a special election.
DeBone said in the past debating different ideologies could be exciting around election time, but that times have changed politically.
“It has turned pretty negative recently, too...just a rough ride for the United States of America in last six, eight months,” he said.
Chang said he would be “very interested” in putting the issue on the ballot for May 2022. If voters chose to make the seats nonpartisan, this would not affect the election process for DeBone or Commissioner Patti Adair, who both have seats up for election that year.
Residents can also get the issue onto the ballot without a vote of the commission, if a petition can reach 5,766 valid signatures, said Nancy Blankenship, Deschutes County clerk.
A citizen petition can be referred to any election held in May or November, whether it is a general, primary or special election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.