Unlike every other school district in Central Oregon, there will be no contested school board races for Crook County in the May 18 special election.
The three Crook County School Board seats up for re-election this year each only had one candidate file, according to documents from the Crook County Clerk's Office.
Two of those candidates are incumbents: chair Scott Cooper and Gwen Carr, according to county documents.
Only one person filed for the seat vacated by departing board member Walter Wagner: Powell Butte resident Jessica Ritter. Ritter is an agricultural appraiser who currently serves as the board chair for Powell Butte Community Charter School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.