No changes in policy or protocol are expected to be made after a Bend Park & Recreation District camp leader tested positive for COVID-19, according to Matt Mercer, recreation services director for the district.
Over the weekend, the district said a leader of a day camp had a confirmed case of COVID-19. There were seven children who attended the camp the week the camp leader notified staff about the positive test result, Mercer said.
The leader notified the district about the positive result on June 25, according to a TV news report.
After being notified of the case, Deschutes County Public Health launched an investigation and began monitoring a small group of children that had potential exposure to the case, said Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson with the department.
“The individuals who had an exposure are in self-quarantine for 14 days and a Deschutes County Public Health employee contacts the family daily to monitor symptom(s),” Emerson said in an email. “If a contact becomes symptomatic, a public health nurse can help them arrange to get tested. With these individuals in self-quarantine, this exposure isn't considered to pose an additional risk to the general public.”
The camp is part of the district’s Camp Solstice program that has several sites, Mercer said. The site of this particular camp was Juniper Swim & Fitness Center. Campers do activities including tennis, nature activities, arts and crafts, and they are completely separated from other users at the fitness center given that they have their own room, restroom, entrance and exit, Mercer said.
Mercer said that any changes to procedure are not expected at this time, and said the district remains committed to meeting all Oregon Health Authority guidelines when it comes to running a safe summer camp.
“Unfortunately there is nothing we can do to eliminate the risk of exposure (completely),” Mercer said in an email. “It is worth noting that this (is) the primary reason for having stable groups of no more than 10 participants working with consistent staff in their own spaces as it limits the potential number of people who could be exposed and in the event of a positive event facilitates contact tracing.”
Jonathan Modie, a spokesperson for OHA, said he did not have an exact number for the number of COVID-19 cases associated with summer day camps, but said the health authority was “aware that cases have occurred in these settings.”
A staff member at the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District tested positive for the virus in Seaside this week, prompting the district to close youth programs for two weeks, according to The Astorian.
