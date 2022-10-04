Betsy Johnson

Oregon unaffiliated governor candidate Betsy Johnson, a former longtime Democratic state lawmaker, is pictured outside her campaign office in downtown Portland in early September.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated another $2 million to unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson early last month, bringing the total that Oregon’s most well-known billionaire has spent on Johnson to $3.75 million.

Huge political spending by Knight and other wealthy individuals and businesses, including a number of timber businesses and executives, has helped Johnson outraise Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.