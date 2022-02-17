Oregon’s Democratic primary race for governor narrowed significantly Thursday, with the state Supreme Court ruling that former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can’t run because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement.
The court’s unanimous ruling leaves former House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read as frontrunners for May’s Democratic primary, which will also feature a long list of lesser-known candidates.
The court upheld a January decision by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan that Kristof did not meet Oregon’s requirement that he have lived in the state since November 2019. In its ruling, the court wrote that the Oregon Constitution’s use of “resident” is properly interpreted as meaning “a person can have only a single residence at a time.”
OPB first reported the ruling.
Kristof grew up in Oregon, has owned property in rural Yamhill County for decades and said he always considered the state home. But he also owns a house in New York, filed New York income taxes and voted there as recently as November 2020.
The Oregon Constitution states that no one “who shall not have been three years next preceding his election, a resident of this state” can run for governor. In briefs submitted to the court, lawyers for Kristof and Fagan presented their interpretations of whether the framers of the state’s Constitution, and voters who adopted it, intended for “resident” to include only people who primarily lived in the state for three years or extend that to cover someone who had clear ties to the state but was present here intermittently.
Former secretaries of state Bill Bradbury and Jeanne Atkins, both Democrats, said in filings supporting Kristof that it could interfere with voters’ role in selecting candidates if elections officials were to too strictly enforce eligibility requirements to run for office. But Department of Justice lawyers who represented Fagan responded that loosely interpreting the residency requirement would “undermine the rights of voters to choose qualified candidates. Electing an unqualified candidate would create an even greater crisis by invalidating a plurality or majority of votes cast.”
Kristof has raised at least $2.7 million to fund his now-defunct campaign for governor, money he can now donate to other candidates and campaigns, return to donors or save for another future run for office.
Kotek, of North Portland, and Read, who lives in a Washington County suburb just outside Portland, have raised $1.1 million and $900,000 respectively, figures that do not illustrate their true fundraising potential. For example, Kotek has not yet received significant contributions from two groups that endorsed her and tend to spend huge sums on Oregon governor’s races, EMILY’s List and SEIU.
— Hillary Borrud
This is an example of the law being fairly clear that he didn't meet the requirements, yet wanted an exception. Would he support a potential Republican candidate being able to run under similar circumstances? I have my doubts given the clear double standards in politics these days (Hunter, Durham report, Jan 6 riot). Why even have any rules if he were allowed to run? But I don't care if he ran or not as I wouldn't vote for him anyway while believing he may be a better candidate than the apparent current frontrunners.
So disappointing, but I understand.
