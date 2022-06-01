Improvements along the Newport Avenue corridor will cost roughly $3 million more than originally budgeted due to inflation and design complications, according to city engineering staff.
This month, city staff will ask the Bend City Council to increase the budget for the $21 million project to $31 million, said Ryan Oster, the director of engineering. The increase is expected to be voted on at the June 15 meeting.
“Things are just more expensive than they were two years ago,” Oster said.
The Newport Corridor improvements include building a new roundabout, as well as replacing aging water and sewer lines.
There are several reasons for the increase, Oster said, including two that are hitting multiple industries: inflation and supply chain issues.
A standard pipe that used to only take a few weeks to arrive after being ordered now takes months, Oster said.
About $2.5 million, if the budget adjustment is approved, will be going to Taylor Northwest construction, he said.
“We got their bid back in 2020 and here we are in 2022,” Oster said in reference to Taylor Northwest. “We are kind of, for the first time as a city, feeling that cost escalation.”
The rest of the money will go toward design, Oster said.
Design issues are also contributing to cost increases, said Brittany Barker, a principal engineer with the city of Bend.
Parts of the project will need to be redesigned because old maps of the corridor, which is roughly 100 years old, do not accurately show the location of underground utility lines, Barker said.
“Obviously the technology 75 years ago is not the same as it is today,” Barker said. “There were a lot of inaccuracies.”
Because of this, crews have had to go “above and beyond” to do more exploratory investigation underground to make sure design plans could work through the corridor, Barker said.
One example is with stormwater planters, which are areas planted with native plants and a special kind of soil that filters contaminants out of the water before it goes back into the aquifer.
Some of the original designs don’t work because they conflict with existing utility lines, due to the inaccurate, outdated maps, Barker said. That means some need to be redesigned, or additional filtration equipment needs to be added because there isn’t enough space in the area to build the original stormwater planter.
The additional money, if approved in the budget adjustment process, will come from revenue from water, stormwater and sewer fees, Oster said. Rates will not be going up for customers, Oster said. Instead the $3 million will come from projects that came in under budget or from projects that have been budgeted for the year but not started yet.
The project is slated to be finished by the end of this year. More information on the timeline of specific projects can be found on the city’s website.
