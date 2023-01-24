The city of Bend will cross the 400 mark of available homeless shelter beds in February when NeighborImpact, a local social services organization, reopens an old motel to guests after months of renovations.
The Bend Value Inn on NE Division Street, was initially purchased with state funding. It needed widespread changes, including filling holes in the walls, making accessibility improvements and modifying sewer, water and electrical systems. The name of the motel was even changed. It is now known as the Stepping Stone Shelter, which was the top result from a communitywide naming contest.
The Stepping Stone Shelter is meant to be a stabilizing option for people experiencing homelessness, according to NeighborImpact’s housing stabilization director, Molly Heiss. NeighborImpact operates the shelter.
“There’s so many different reasons and levels of stabilization that can happen when somebody comes in a shelter. When you don’t have to pack up your stuff every morning and head out, it makes it a lot easier,” Heiss said.
Among those factors affecting houseless people are finding employment, paying off debt, obtaining personal documents like birth certificates or driver’s licenses, applying for housing vouchers, retrieving personal belongings or signing up for health services, Heiss said.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved a $3 million contract with NeighborImpact to run Stepping Stone for at least three years. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act and an Oregon Housing and Community Services grant.
It’s a major step toward delivering on the council’s goal of making 500 shelter beds available by mid-2023, said Amy Fraley, the city’s houselessness services manager.
“In order to reach the council goal of 500 beds for shelters, this 28-unit facility is going to play a key role,” said Fraley.
Though Stepping Stone has 28 units, it can fit up to 60 residents depending on household size, Fraley said.
In addition to adding to Bend’s available shelter-bed stock, Stepping Stone also gives other area shelters more room to make their own improvements. In February, residents of the Franklin Avenue Shelter, formerly the Rainbow Motel, will move to Stepping Stone, leaving an additional 28 units open.
Those open units at the Franklin Shelter will be used by Shepherd’s House Ministries, which operates an emergency, low-barrier shelter on Second Street.
Shepherd’s House doesn’t turn anyone away, said Evan Hendrix, the associate director of the organization’s Lighthouse Navigation Center. This winter has been one of its busiest on record, Hendrix said, as the shelter has been overcapacity almost every night since November.
“With NeighborImpact transitioning over to the Stepping Stone facility now that it’s complete with its remodel and renovations, that frees up the Franklin Shelter for some other use and purposes for sheltering folks who are currently unhoused in the region,” Hendrix said.
Shepherd’s House plans to move 30-35 people to the Franklin Shelter in March. In May, it will move even more people to the Franklin Shelter to allow for improvements to Lighthouse’s Second Street location. The remodel will include adding a commercial kitchen, updating restrooms and adding laundry and shower facilities, Hendrix said.
Before he began his position as associate director roughly nine months ago, Hendrix was doing direct outreach, and he said he was shocked at the amount of people in Central Oregon who were experiencing homelessness while holding down a job.
“Many of the industries that we rely on on a daily basis for basic services are being supported by folks who can’t afford to own a home, let alone rent a room in this area,” Hendrix said.
“If we enjoy those services, and we want we to value the people employed in those areas, then we really need to expand our current understanding of what it means to be a homeowner or just what it means to reside in this community.”
Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin.
