The city of Bend will cross the 400 mark of available homeless shelter beds in February when NeighborImpact, a local social services organization, reopens an old motel to guests after months of renovations.

The Bend Value Inn on NE Division Street, was initially purchased with state funding. It needed widespread changes, including filling holes in the walls, making accessibility improvements and modifying sewer, water and electrical systems. The name of the motel was even changed. It is now known as the Stepping Stone Shelter, which was the top result from a communitywide naming contest.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.