Less than two weeks left in 2022, but all the political questions that were answered by the November vote open doors on what will happen in 2023 and 2024. Some questions we'll find the answers to in coming days, weeks and months:
1) What will Gov. Kate Brown do after leaving office on Jan. 9? Federal appointment? Academic job? Non-profit activist executive?
2) Does Christine Drazan use her close race for governor and major name recognition from $23 million in advertising on her behalf to run for another office? Secretary Of State? 6th Congressional District?
3) With Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read unable to run for re-election in 2024, who will the Republicans and Democrats field for the open job?
4) Ellen Rosenblum has been Oregon’s attorney general for a decade. The office isn't covered by constitutional term limits. Will Rosenblum, 71, run seek another four-year term in 2024?
5) Also on the 2024 ballot: Oregon Secretary of State, which does have term limits. Will Shemia Fagan run for re-election or follow the path taken by BOLI commissioner Val Hoyle in 2022 and make a bid for congress?
6) U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, is now the dean of the Oregon U.S. House delegation. Does Blumenauer, 74, make a run for another two years in the safest of the Democratic safe seats in the state's congressional map?
7) Redistricting allowed senators elected in 2020 to remain in their seats despite changes to their districts. Will Oregon Senate GOP Leader Tim Knopp run for reelection in 2024 in a now heavily Democratic-leaning Senate District 27, dive into a different race (Secretary of State?) or step away from politics as he did in 2005 (he then returned in 2012)?
8) Who are the leading Democrats to run in 2024 for the 5th Congressional District won by U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley? Does Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner seek a repeat with Democratic fundraisers fully committed this time? Or do Democrats try to rally around a candidate from the more populous portion of the district on the west side of the Cascades? Perhaps Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, who twice beat Chavez-DeRemer for a state House seat?
9) Who is likely to make a run for the GOP primary nod in the 6th Congressional District? Can a higher profile-Republican candidate knock-off newly elected Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego?
10) The 2021 sessions of the House were marked by personal animosity between then-House Speaker Tina Kotek and then-House Minority Leader Drazan, which spilled over into the governor's race won by Kotek. This month, House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, and House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, have joined up for a tour of Central Oregon tech and trucking projects. Is this a picture of a new era of turning down the partisan heat or just a pre-session bipartisan political pantomime?
11) What will Gov. Tina Kotek do if a serious new variant of COVID-19 surfaces? Does she go to the mandatory emergency steps that Gov. Kate Brown took? Or is the toxic pandemic political atmosphere too high a price?
12) The Oregon Legislature sent voters a referral that allows House Speaker Rayfield and the next Senate President — most likely Democrat Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego — to punish lawmakers with "unexcused absences" in future walk-outs. Will the Legislature deal with the underlying issue directly and send voters a referral to make a quorum a simple majority instead of the current (and nationally rare) two-thirds required to meet?
13) Will the Legislature head-off a future state political crisis by sending a referral to voters to end Oregon's status as the only state where a governor and other executive officers cannot be impeached by an indictment from the House and a trial in the Senate? Currently, the only way an Oregon governor can be forced from office is through the long and difficult process of a recall.
14) If President Biden opts not to run for re-election in 2024 or loses support in early primaries, will U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, get into the race as he did in 2020?
15) Will the Eugene Airport pass 1 million passengers, which would automatically put it under the law that bars concealed gun permit holders in the terminals, a portion of a law passed by the Legislature that currently only applies to the Oregon Capitol and the terminals at Portland International Airport?
16) Where will the University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State University Beavers end up when the Pac-12 loses USC and UCLA in 2024?
17) Will the renovation and seismic retrofitting project on the Oregon Capitol be completed by the January 2025 deadline? Will it come in at or under budget?
18) Will Gov. Tina Kotek and the legislature back the full build-out of Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend? Or will the project be scaled back to something closer to the regional universities?
19) Will Phil Knight, or another group of well-financed Oregonians, buy the Portland Trail Blazers and spend enough to compete in the NBA?
20) Some Portland civic boosters want the city to attract a Major League Baseball team — either when the league next expands or by poaching an existing team unhappy with its stadium deals. such as the Oakland Athletics or Tampa Bay Rays. Does PDX have a chance or are they trailing similar efforts in Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal and Mexico City?
