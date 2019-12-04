Bulletin readers can now browse our daily newspaper via an upgraded e-Edition that gives one an exact replica of the pages of the newspaper. It will also allow readers to click on and open individual stories, complete with jumps, for easier reading. It works for photos and for advertising as well. And, there is an archive of our back editions.

You can flip through pages as in the past or jump to the end of a story with a tap of the finger or click of a mouse.

The e-edition is searchable. Just type in a search item to find stories or advertisements.

And you can link to websites mentioned in stories or ads.

Further, you can download the entire paper or just by page to view later offline, on the road or in flight.

Contact us if you have any problems with this new format. We think it is a vast improvement over our former software.

Read today's e-Edition here: https://bendbulletin-or.newsmemory.com/