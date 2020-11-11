On Veteran's Day, Cascades East Transit launched a new Veteran’s Healthcare Transportation Service in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
The service is meant to help veterans in Central Oregon get to healthcare appointments, according to a press release. This service will help veterans, especially those living in rural areas, have access to doctor’s appointments, Veterans Administration clinics, pharmacies and other services.
The transportation service is funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Public Transit Division of the Oregon Department of Transportation, according to CET. Veterans in Central Oregon will be able to access transportation services at no cost for their healthcare needs.
Kathy Skidmore, the executive officer of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, said the organization thinks the service will be a great asset to the community, and help more veterans access healthcare.
Skidmore said it will be impactful to have a local option for veterans, given that right now the only way to get transportation is by scheduling a ride through the VA's office, which does its scheduling through the Portland office.
COVO has helped many veterans schedule medical transport rides until recently, and knows how much of a barrier transportation can be, especially for older or disabled veterans, she said.
"We think it's a great thing, offering another option for veterans to take care of their health," Skidmore said.
Veterans who are interested in using this transportation service should call 541-385-8680 in advance to make sure CET has all relevant eligibility information. Veterans can call Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule rides. For more information, visit cascadeseasttransit.com/about/vet-rides.
“We are excited to make this program successful and support veterans across our region who need access to healthcare services," CET’s interim transportation director, Andrea Breault, said in a press release.
