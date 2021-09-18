Incoming freshmen and transfer students were full of nervous excitement Saturday as they moved into the residence hall on the Oregon State University-Cascade campus in Bend.
The freshmen felt a mix of emotions moving away from home, but most of all they felt relief. They were eager to meet their new roommates and start a mostly normal school year with in-person classes, after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their senior year of high school.
“I’m definitely ready to start a new chapter and move on from high school,” said Hannah Worley, an 18-year-old Redmond resident who graduated from Ridgeview High School.
Because of the pandemic, Worley missed out on several traditional high school memories, such as attending school dances and sporting events. At times, Worley felt isolated having to take classes from home. “I’m definitely a people person,” she said. “I’m ready to meet new friends.”
Worley was one of 128 first-year students moving into the residence hall on the OSU-Cascades campus off Century Drive on Saturday.
Returning students are moving in Sunday, bringing the total number of students in the dorm to 217.
About 70% of the students are from Oregon and the rest are from across the country, as far away as Maine, Vermont and Virginia, according to the university.
The students will still have to wear masks and respect social distancing policies inside the residence hall due to the pandemic, but they have more amenities compared to last year. They have more communal space to study and socialize in and the ability to have a roommate. Last year, each room was limited to one person.
Joey Polaski, who graduated last year from high school in Colorado Springs, moved into the residence hall Saturday with the help of his parents, Ken and Christelle.
Polaski was drawn to OSU-Cascades for its outdoor product design program. He brought his skis and a fishing rod from his father to enjoy the outdoor activities after class.
Polaski sees starting college in Bend as a fresh start, especially after the frustrations of his senior year amid the pandemic. He had to adjust to taking some classes at home and others at school.
“It was off and on,” he said. “It didn’t really feel like I was going to school sometimes.”
Sara Fallah, another student entering an outdoor-based learning program at OSU-Cascades, showed the same passion for the outdoors as Polaski. Fallah moved into the residence hall Saturday with her skis, roller blades and rock climbing equipment.
“I like the outdoors a lot and it’s also what I want to do,” said Fallah, a 19-year-old San Diego resident who transferred from the University of Oregon.
Fallah’s freshman year in Eugene was spent mostly taking classes online due to the pandemic. She was able to live in the dorms, similar to the one she moved into Saturday, which was her favorite part of school last year.
“It was a little stressful having to be careful since everybody was in such close quarters,” Fallah said. “But that’s what I thought was the best part of going there.”
On Saturday, Fallah started envisioning her new life in Bend. She was planning meals she would cook in the shared kitchen space in the dorm, and she couldn’t wait to use her rock climbing equipment at Smith Rock State Park.
Most of all, she was ready to join fellow students when classes begin Wednesday.
“I’m excited to actually go to class,” Fallah said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.