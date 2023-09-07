Sukhjot is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the AAJA-SPJ Emerging Northwest Journalists Internship. She is the former Editor-in-Chief of Beaver's Digest, Oregon State University's lifestyle magazine, as well as former copy editor and news reporter for The Daily Barometer, OSU's newspaper. Sukhjot graduated in June 2023 and is excited to learn more about Bend.
After three helicopter assists and hours of construction so far this summer, Mt. Bachelor ski area expects the new Skyliner Express 6-Pack to be ready for the upcoming winter season.
As of an Aug. 29 update, the lift’s towers are erected and cross arms are in place. Chair assembly is in the works and other parts are continuing to arrive. Despite some shipping delays, Mt. Bachelor is still on track for on-time completion.
“Our lift construction crew continues to make solid and timely progress on the new Skyliner high-speed 6-pack chairlift, which is scheduled to open in late Dec. 2023,” said Lauren Burke, marketing director for Mt. Bachelor, in an email.
The biggest project now is digging a trench, Burke said.
A construction crew is working on digging a trench about 6,000 feet long for communication lines and cables. Once complete, lines will be placed and then buried.
The original Skyliner, a quad lift, was installed at Mt. Bachelor in 1989. Multiple repairs had been made through the years, but the lift was shut down for the rest of the season in December 2021 when a broken bull-wheel assembly could not be replaced that season.
Skyliner returned to operation for the 2022-23 ski season, with plans to replace it over the summer with a new, six-person high-speed lift.
Skyliner is one of the key links to get skiers up the mountain from West Village Lodge to Sunrise Lodge. The new six-person lift will increase capacity from 2,400 passengers per hour to 3,200 passengers per hour, Mt. Bachelor said previously.
Sukhjot is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the AAJA-SPJ Emerging Northwest Journalists Internship. She is the former Editor-in-Chief of Beaver's Digest, Oregon State University's lifestyle magazine, as well as former copy editor and news reporter for The Daily Barometer, OSU's newspaper. Sukhjot graduated in June 2023 and is excited to learn more about Bend.
