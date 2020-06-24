Five new sand volleyball courts opened at Pine Nursery Park in northeast Bend this week.
The courts were built through a partnership between North Pacific Juniors Volleyball Club and the Bend Park & Recreation District. The park district provided the land, just south of the dog park at Pine Nursery Park, and the volleyball club built and will maintain and operate the courts.
The public is welcome to play at the courts at all times except when tournaments or other programmed activities are scheduled. All courts will be closed to the public during tournaments, and two courts will be open to the public during other programmed activities. The courts are also available for private rental managed by the volleyball club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.