Roundabout
Construction crews work on the roundabout at Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend on May 25. The roundabout opened Thursday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file

After months of construction, the roundabout at Wilson Avenue and Ninth Street opened Thursday evening in Bend.

The roundabout is one of the first major projects to be completed as a part of the $190 million transportation bond passed by voters in 2020. It's also Bend's first bicycle-protected roundabout.

The roundabout will work like a single-lane roundabout, but has a protected bike lane around the outside between the sidewalk and vehicle lane, according to the city of Bend.

The city will move on to build improvements along Wilson Avenue between Ninth and 15th streets. The goal is to make east-to-west travel along Wilson Avenue easier and safer, according to the city.

All of the improvements along Wilson Avenue are projected to be finished by the end of 2023. More information can be found at bendoregon.gov/wilson.

