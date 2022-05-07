A new single-lane roundabout is partially open to traffic, and once complete, is expected to decrease a high rate of accidents at an intersection with U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend.
The Oregon Department of Transportation project, which began in the fall of 2021, is nearly finished at Highway 20 where it intersects with Hamby and Ward roads. Hamby is the name of the road north of Highway 20. South of the highway, it’s called Ward Road.
ODOT said the project should be done by the end of the month.
While the roundabout is technically complete and open to traffic via Hamby Road, the Ward Road leg of the project is still being paved and, weather permitting, will be finished within a week or two, said Kacey Davey, public information officer for the department of transportation’s Central Oregon Region 4.
“Hamby and Ward have been totally closed off,” Davey said. “Now they are opening up this north side leg so people can use Hamby to get on and off Highway 20.”
The newly reopened Hamby Road allows drivers to use the new roundabout to access the highway, she said.
“Currently, people are driving on the roundabout to go on Highway 20 east and west,” Davey said Friday.
“By the end of the month, the roundabout will be in use and fully complete,” Davey said.
The new roundabout is expected to improve safety by reducing crashes. ODOT said roundabouts can reduce fatal and injury crashes by around 82%.
Roundabouts almost eliminate fatal crashes, Davey said.
According to ODOT, the intersection was used by drivers to avoid the 27th Street corridor — and its many traffic signals — and caused significant delays on side streets, and traffic congestion, leading to aggressive driving and crashes.
Transportation Department data showed 2018 had the most severe or fatal traffic accidents at the intersection since 2010. In 2018, there were 10 crashes at the intersection, three of them fatal or serious, meaning the victim required hospitalization for life-threatening injuries. Five of the crashes resulted in injuries that were not life threatening, and two resulted in vehicle or property damage, the data showed.
In 2017, there were eight crashes at the intersection. One was fatal or serious; three caused injuries, and four resulted in damage.
For the entire period of data, between 2010 and 2018, 72% of crashes were at an angle, meaning people were regularly T-boning each other at the intersection. About 22% of accidents occurred while drivers were turning onto Highway 20; 3% were head-on crashes, and 3% were crashes with objects such as fences or trees.
