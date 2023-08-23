RAPRD rendering (copy)

This rendering shows a concept for the pool area of the future Redmond recreation center.  

 Redmond Area Park and Recreation District, file

The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District is busy meeting with contractors and architects to discuss the different options for its new $49 million, 74,500-square-foot pool and recreation center.

Board members said the project management company, HMK Company, was hired and the amenities discussed in November are still on the table but with some new ideas since then.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com,

541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.