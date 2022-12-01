Safeway4

In this image taken from a video released Thursday by Bend Police, Ethan Blair Miller is seen walking through the grocery aisles of the east Bend Safeway on the evening of Aug. 28, 2022. Police obscured Miller's face with a black rectangle before releasing the video. Miller killed two people before taking his own life moments later inside the store. 

They were Safeway employees and regular shoppers caught in a moment of pure terror on an otherwise calm Sunday night.

Brett Smith ran inside the Bend Safeway near NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20 when he heard the gunfire, holding his pepper spray and crowding into a walk-in cooler with three people, ready to attack anyone who came inside. Katrina Jepson ran through the store telling people to get out now. Gary Hansen grabbed a wine bottle and waited at the edge of two aisles before he fled, too. Talon Mafara held the back door for people as they ran for their lives.

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

