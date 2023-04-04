Bend high shooter hoax (copy)

A Bend Police officer stands watch outside Bend High School on Feb. 10 while officers investigate a threat of violence on the school campus that turned out to be a hoax.  

 Joe Siess/Bulletin file

The caller told nonemergency dispatch he was in the Bend High School parking lot with an assault rifle and bombs and was going to kill people inside. Within three minutes, dozens of police officers responded, racing into the school with rifles, ready to search for a potentially armed threat, police reports show.

But Bend-La Pine Schools instead placed the school in what the district calls a "secure status," a lower-level safeguard, for more than hour on Feb. 9. Students were confused. If they were in secure status — not lockdown — then why were they being told to stay in place, with armed officers roaming the hallways?

