A narrow, 1-acre sliver of land along Arizona Avenue wedged between the Old Mill District and downtown Bend is set to transform an old railroad property into a row of residential units and walkable commercial space.
The Bend City Council gave preliminary approval earlier this month to change the zoning of the land from a general commercial zone to mixed-use urban zone, which will create a dense residential development with street-level commercial and entertainment options called the Black Diamond Lofts.
The owner, Greg Broderick, bought the property almost a decade ago from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. More than 100 years ago, the land was first owned by Des Chutes Railroad, a subsidiary of Union Pacific.
The property is only about 48 feet wide and 1,000 feet long, and Broderick’s vision has changed over time, he said. He has been wanting to develop the land since 2008, he said. Initially, he had a storage facility in mind, but once the area started booming, he knew he had to change course.
The development will consist of two three-story buildings with a total of 16 commercial spaces and 16 luxury residential lofts available for ownership, Broderick said. It will have some parking, landscaping, wide sidewalks, street benches and plenty of bicycle parking.
“I envision local small business owners filling this very hard to find retail and office space in a highly desirable, pedestrian-friendly location,” Broderick wrote in an email.
The property is surrounded by two other in-progress development projects that could further transform the area. Directly adjacent to the proposed Black Diamond Lofts is a 315-unit development with a focus on density and walkability. It is owned by the same developer that revitalized the Box Factory, Killian Pacific, and it is set to start construction in March, according to Chelsea Rooklyn, Killian Pacific’s brand manager. The neighboring Timber Yards, formerly known as the KorPine site, could bring thousands of housing units to the area as well. Broderick wants Black Diamond Lofts to keep pace with nearby pending developments.
“My development team and I are placing a very strong emphasis on a pedestrian and bike-friendly environment to match the large-scale walkable developments commencing construction around the Box Factory,” Broderick said.
Given the constraints of working with such a narrow property, bike-friendly and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure was necessary, but that doesn’t mean parking was completely excluded.
“It is a tight line to balance,” said Andy Harmon, a senior associate with Steele Associates Architects, the architects for the Black Diamond Lofts development .
“As it stands now it’s very difficult now to make a project work with no parking.”
Twenty-one street parking spots will be available along Arizona Avenue and 17 spots within the developed property, according to project plans.
The Bend City Council is expected Wednesday to conduct a second reading of an ordinance that will make the zoning change official, which will allow the Black Diamond Lofts to move forward with the next stage of plans.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.