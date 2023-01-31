A narrow, 1-acre sliver of land along Arizona Avenue wedged between the Old Mill District and downtown Bend is set to transform an old railroad property into a row of residential units and walkable commercial space.

The Bend City Council gave preliminary approval earlier this month to change the zoning of the land from a general commercial zone to mixed-use urban zone, which will create a dense residential development with street-level commercial and entertainment options called the Black Diamond Lofts.

Black Diamond Lofts

A rendering of the proposed Black Diamond Lofts on Arizona Avenue. The project calls for retail and commercial space on the street level and two-story luxury lofts above. 
