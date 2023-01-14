A new workforce housing pilot project seeks to partner Bend employers with a local low-income housing program to encourage affordable homeownership.
The housing program, Kôr Community Land Trust, announced the project Wednesday along with the Bend Chamber of Commerce, which will fund closing costs for four of seven homes in one of Kôr's new communities.
“We are so thrilled to be able to bring this pathway to home ownership for employees through our partnership with Kôr,” said Katy Brooks, the CEO of the Bend Chamber, in a press release.
The Chamber received financial support from its members and from Providence Health Plan.
Kôr focuses solely on homeownership, not rentals. Its new community, the Poplar Community in southwest Bend, which has yet to be completed, includes seven 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom homes designed to net-zero energy standards, the release said. Affordable homeownership is available to households making 80% of area median income or less.
"Kor's homebuyers are working families who can qualify for a mortgage but cannot afford to purchase a home on the rising market when their own wages remain stagnant," said Jackie Keogh, Kôr's executive director.
Applications for the project will open for employers Feb. 1. Kôr requires eligible employers to be located in Bend and that they be willing to cover $2,500 in closing costs for their employees, the release said. Kôr also has stringent requirements for employee diversity. A given employer's demographics must be equal to or more diverse than 8.7% non-white, the release said.
Kôr will then give preference to partnered employees during its general public housing lottery for its Poplar Community.
