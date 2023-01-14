Bend groups ask city for affordable housing loans

(Thinkstock)

A new workforce housing pilot project seeks to partner Bend employers with a local low-income housing program to encourage affordable homeownership.

The housing program, Kôr Community Land Trust, announced the project Wednesday along with the Bend Chamber of Commerce, which will fund closing costs for four of seven homes in one of Kôr's new communities.

