The new K-4 magnet school opening this September in Prineville now has a name: Steins Pillar Elementary School.
The name was selected by the Crook County School Board at its Monday night meeting, according to a Crook County School District press release.
Steins Pillar is a 350-foot-tall rock pillar found in the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville, named after Major Enoch Steen, who explored the site in the 19th century. His name was frequently misspelled, hence why the pillar has a different spelling.
The school board also chose the school's mascot and colors: the Eagles, and blue and green.
Families can apply for their child to attend Steins Pillar Elementary School on the school district's website. Applications are due March 29.
