A new permit system in Sisters aims to address illegal parking or camping in front of people’s homes for extended periods of time.
The permit system, along with other code changes, come as a part of the city’s effort to make the code clearer and enforceable. The Sisters City Council approved them at a meeting on Wednesday.
Cory Misley, the city manager of Sisters, offered an example of a car that was registered to someone in Bend but had sat parked in Sisters for a very long time. There was nothing in the code that said that person couldn’t leave the car there forever, he said.
“Where is that sweet spot of people being able to use the right of way or people parking a junk car for two years?” Misley said.
The changes are in response to several complaints the city received from residents regarding the storage of vehicles, trailers, boats and RVs within the public rights-of-way, according to a city memo.
“It hasn’t been huge, but there have been places where it’s been significant,” Councilor Andrea Blue said in the meeting.
Issues intensify during festival season, Misley said. During the height of the tourism season, the city has lots of people camping in the rights of way. Homes have had RVs camping in front, sometimes setting up shop for days at a time, he said.
There are several campgrounds for RVs in and around the city, but they are often at capacity during festivals, Misley said.
“It’s usually a capacity issue more than people not interested in paying (for campgrounds),” Misley said.
The permit system would allow property owners to apply for a permit that would let someone park and use an RV in front of their home for up to 72 hours. A property owner could get a permit up to four times a year.
The idea is to help property owners and their visitors attend events and festivals during times of year when most of the camping in the area is booked up, Misley said.
“It’s a matter of keeping our rights of way clear and safe,” Misley said. “But I think the RV permitting program is an example of us saying, ‘How do we support our residents who don’t have a driveway, or our festival promoters who are successful at bringing thousands of people to town?”
The permit system is being timed with an increase the city is getting in law enforcement resources, Misley said.
Historically, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies have dedicated 120 hours a month to patrolling within the Sisters city limits, said Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes. A new contract now provides one lieutenant and three deputies who are dedicated to the city.
Last summer, the sheriff's office received eight parking complaints, Janes said in an email.
Misley said the city will review whether the new code is effective in the next six to 12 months.
