Griffin Construction employees Grant Morgan, from left, Corey Christmas and Mikel Bremner install pour-in-place rubber surfacing around a play structure at Bend Park & Recreation District’s soon-to-be-completed Alpenglow Community Park on Wednesday. The new park, which is not yet open to the public, is located on SE 15th Street just north of the new Caldera High School and covers nearly 40 acres.
Ian Isaacson, Bend Park & Recreation District landscape architect, takes notes Wednesday while calculating the amount of water used during each cycle of the spray-ground feature at the Alpenglow Community Park, which is not yet open to the public. Isaacson said after water has circulated though the water feature it is reclaimed and diverted to irrigate vegetation in swales in the park's main parking lot.
Grant Morgan checks to make sure things are level while installing pour-in-place rubber surfacing around a play structure Wednesday with fellow Griffin Construction employees Mikel Bremner, left, and Corey Christmas at Bend Park & Recreation District’s soon-to-be-completed Alpenglow Community Park. The park is expected to open late next week.
Alpenglow Community Park on 15th Street in southeast Bend is expected to open to the public this month.
Final touches in the park’s construction are being completed now. The park’s opening was delayed by last week’s rainy weather, but it is expected to open late next week.
The park, located just north of the new Caldera High School, features semi-arid High Desert vegetation with mature stands of ponderosa pine, junipers and a basalt ridge designated as an area of special interest by the city of Bend.
Park amenities will include a splash pad, dog park with agility course, multiple climbing structures, open lawn space, an event space and demonstration garden.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.