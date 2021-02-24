It will have solar panels to power lights and irrigation systems, but the most anticipated feature at the new, 37-acre Alpenglow Community Park, will likely be the first splash pad in Bend.
Construction of the park at 61049 SE 15th St. north of Knott Road began Monday. When finished, it will offer a space for recreation and community gatherings in one of the fastest growing parts of the city.
The park, which is expected to open by summer 2022, will feature an open lawn, garden, playground, pavilion and area for off-leash dogs. And the splash pad, or sprayground.
The splash pad is designed to shoot water upward out of the ground for about 20 to 30 seconds at a time. The water feature is popular in parks around the country including locally in Sisters and Redmond, said Ian Isaacson, project manager and landscape architect for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
“Regardless of the project, it’s always something the public brings to our attention as something they would like to see in our parks,” Isaacson said.
The park district bought the property for Alpenglow Community Park in 2014, using $3.77 million from a 2012 bond measure. Development of the park will cost an additional $9.53 million, which is being covered by system development charges on new developments in Bend, according to the park district.
A public outreach campaign and a contest with Jewell Elementary School students led to the park’s name, which is a term for the glow of a mountain range at sunset.
As the park was being planned, Isaacson said, the park district worked with nearby property owners, the city and Bend-La Pine Schools, to develop better pedestrian access to the park.
Alpenglow Park is bordered by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and is just south of the Central Oregon Irrigation District canal.
In January, a pedestrian bridge was installed over the irrigation canal near the park. Another footbridge will be built over the railroad tracks to connect the park with the neighborhood and Caldera High School, which is under construction.
Isaacson said he sees the park as becoming a hub for all to access, whether they are walking, biking or driving. The park will also have a Cascades East Transit bus stop.
“A lot of pedestrian connections have gone in already in that part of town, and as Alpenglow continues to get developed there will be even more,” Isaacson said.
Alpenglow Park is in line to become the 86th park in Bend. It will be the city’s first park designed to be self-reliant for energy use with solar panels powering the lighting and irrigation systems, restrooms and pavilion, according to the park district.
Before breaking ground, 60 trees were removed from the property and donated to Nativity Woodlot, a firewood program in Bend.
More than 100 new trees will be planted before the park opens next year.
