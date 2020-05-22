A new political action committee has entered the local political arena, with a goal to support candidates who often get overlooked in advance of the general election this November.
The Strengthening Central Oregon Political Action Committee, otherwise known as SCOPAC, was incorporated late last year by Carrie McPherson Douglass, the co-chair of the Bend La-Pine School District board, and Caroline Fitchett, the founder of We Win Strategy Group, which does consulting for political campaigns.
Unlike other PACs that exist in the area, this one has no direct party affiliation or ties to a particular issue or industry, McPherson Douglass said.
“We saw a lot of focus on business owners, developers, the real estate industries, and not a lot of focus on broader community folks,” she said.
The goal is to recruit and support candidates for local races in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties who are often underrepresented. That means making an effort to support more candidates of color, women, people with disabilities and LGBTQ candidates.
Support does not only mean helping with campaign costs, but supporting candidates with things like childcare and meals, McPherson Douglass said.
“I ran when I had a toddler and was pregnant,” she said. “We believe the reason a lot of politicians have been retired or independently wealthy...is because there is a lot of barriers running and serving.”
The goal is to raise $100,000 from Central Oregonians by the end of June so the PAC can play a meaningful role in November elections, McPherson Douglass said.
The PAC has raised more than $9,200 in contributions so far, according to secretary of state campaign records. Some notable contributors include Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummell, Roger Worthington, the owner and founder of Worthy Brewing, and Louis Capozzi, a former public relations executive and an investor of The Bulletin.
The idea behind making the PAC bipartisan came from the belief that people agree more than they differ, and that on the local level it’s more important to focus on a candidate who can offer pragmatic solutions rather than focus on ideology.
“I don’t think we’re going to be able to move past (the) divisive political climate we’re in without getting more people interested in the policies, not the politics,” she said.
Although the goal is to be bipartisan, so far the PAC has skewed to be more progressive. At an election party hosted by We Win Strategy Group and SCOPAC earlier this week, all of the candidates who participated were clients of We Win Strategy Group and running as Democrats.
So far, the PAC has only endorsed one candidate: Phil Chang, the Democrat who just won the nomination to face Republican incumbent Phil Henderson in the fall for his Deschutes County Commission seat.
McPherson Douglass said although the intent is to be bipartisan, there is one non-negotiable value every candidate must have when seeking an endorsement: a commitment to equity.
“We will not support candidates who don't believe in equal rights for all people,” she said in an email. “We ask candidates how they view their role in preserving and protecting the rights of people of color, LGBTQ+ persons, and immigrants in Central Oregon, and we will not consider endorsing a candidate who does not see protecting civil rights as part of their role.”
Although the PAC doesn't believe the requirement to support civil rights should disqualify conservative candidates, in the current political climate, it’s likely that endorsements will trend to be more progressive, McPherson Douglass said.
