Oregon State University-Cascades' second academic building — currently under construction — will be named Edward J. Ray Hall, honoring the recently-retired university president.
Ray was Oregon State University's president for 17 years until he stepped down in June, according to an OSU-Cascades press release. He continually pushed to open a separate four-year OSU campus in Central Oregon during his tenure, and oversaw the opening of the OSU-Cascades' campus in the fall of 2016.
An anonymous donor — who gave $5 million in a fundraising effort to secure state bonds for the new building — suggested naming it after Ray, the release stated.
When Edward J. Ray Hall opens in the fall of 2021, the $24.5 million, 50,000- square-foot building will be OSU-Cascades' second academic building. It will host a variety of courses, including a new doctorate physical therapy program, art and technology courses and an outdoor products degree program.
