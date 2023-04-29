As a geologist and oceanographer who studied volcanoes, Sherman Bloomer couldn’t ask for a much better location than the one that comes with his new job as dean and chancellor for Oregon State University-Cascades.
He’s got a wide open view of the Cascades mountain range.
“My work is on volcanoes like the Cascades, so it’s kinda nice to be able to look out the window and see the Cascades,” he said. “I am so excited to join the campus and community. I’m beyond thrilled.”
Previously the associate vice president of budget and resource planning at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Bloomer, 69, said he knows the campus from the finance side, but needs to learn everything else. He wants to help the university increase enrollment and continue expanding the campus.
“They’ve done a lot of work. They’ve done a lot of thinking about where the campus is going. I want to understand that,” he said.
Central Oregon winters don’t scare him. Bloomer said he remembered it snowing often as a child.
Bloomer grew up in upstate New York and earned his bachelor’s degree in geology from Rice University. He also has a doctorate in earth sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.
“The opportunity to build something that gives students a small university experience inside what is one of the nation’s really successful research universities is just really unique. The work that’s been done so far to build this up in collaboration with the community is also really rare. I looked at that and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.
Bloomer considers himself to have an unusual background in higher education. He spent much of his career in academic leadership in science departments at OSU, Boston University, and Duke University, not to mention his more recent role in finance.
Bloomer was part of the geology department at Boston University for seven years, which he remembered as being small at the time. He joined OSU in 1995 as chair of the Department of Geosciences. In 2012, he joined the OSU finance department.
“I had this set of skills that I thought maybe there’s something that I can take that combination of skills to and help do something really good,” he said.
Bloomer believes OSU-Cascades should continue striving for the vision and plan that is already in place, though he is interested in looking over everything to make sure the details are still on the right track.
“I see my role as coming in and working with the team here and the community to take this forward,” he said. “It’s really remarkable to look around this campus and see what used to be a pumice mine has turned into.”
When asked for something specific he was looking forward to work on, Bloomer was quick to respond.
“Oh, all of it,” he said. “I’m an academic. I want to meet faculty. I want to talk to them about their vision for their programs, about the scholarship and the research they’re doing.”
He’s especially excited to meet people in the community because they’ve been so enthusiastic in reaching out to him, he said.
“At this point I need to learn a lot, and I’m looking forward to meeting the people that can teach me things,” Bloomer said.
Bloomer wants to make sure the university strengthens the relationships between student government and university leadership, bolsters the school’s academic plan, and continues to connect to the community.
Bloomer emphasized his experience learning from colleagues in different areas of campus life, including facilities workers, and believes he can use that experience when balancing the work that keeps the university growing.
Growing up, he said he wasn’t good enough to play football, so he drifted over to soccer instead, a sport he’s still fond of. “Every place I’ve gone, everybody else in the world plays soccer,” he said.
Bloomer reminisced about playing soccer just about anywhere, including on the rarely-used helicopter landing pads on ships during his ocean research trips. He remembered playing on a converted oil drilling ship that didn’t use the helicopter pad because it was too far out to sea.
Bloomer starts his job Monday.
