The questions Lindsay Nickerson asked her Mountain View High School students each day don't fit in a typical classroom setting except for the fact she was asking them at the height of the pandemic.
"Have you gone outside today?"
"Have you left your bedroom?"
"What are you doing to take care of yourself today?"
Teaching theater took a back seat during that time, when schools were shut down. Now, schools feel normal again, but the shutdown's impact lingers.
Nickerson's new normal as a theater teacher is creating community beyond the stage and connecting with students — even if it's two seconds of knowing eye contact.
When schools shuttered their doors in 2020, Nickerson prioritized mental health check-ins and thanked students just for showing up to her online classes.
"I felt like I was more a counselor at that point than a theater teacher," Nickerson said.
Stay-at-home orders and masking mandates during 2020 and 2021 made Nickerson's job much more difficult. Acting and facial expressions were nearly impossible.
Other schools in the area did theater productions online, but that seemed like too much to ask of Nickerson's students. It was often a struggle for them to even attend class, she said.
"Doing a production online for that particular group of kids at that time was just not something that they were up for. It was just a feat to even get them to turn on their screen and log into their online meetings," Nickerson said.
Life went on, COVID restrictions in schools eased, and students and teachers re-entered their classrooms. Nickerson pivoted to working at both Mountain View and Caldera.
Nickerson, impacted by the stress of traveling back and forth to two high schools, and struck by COVID-19's effect on students' social behaviors, searched for a way to bring together theater students from all over the city.
Theater kids are like an island, Nickerson said. Athletes regularly compete with one another and academics often interact beyond their own classrooms. But theater students can sometimes be isolated to only their own school's stage, Nickerson said.
Last spring, Nickerson and other theater teachers throughout the Bend-La Pine school district had the idea to do collaborative performance. They saw it as a way to transcend any one school's stage and give students a reason to be together, Nickerson said.
"The kids were just hungry to get back onstage and do what they do," she said.
Students from multiple high schools around Bend performed an hour-long show that revisits some of the most iconic musicals (from Annie to Mamma Mia to Mary Poppins) as a welcome back to live theater.
It was called "All Together Now."
But Nickerson, who now teaches only at Caldera, hasn't forgotten the power of the personal connection and opens her classroom each day at lunch for students to hang out. Sometimes, there are 25 students there.
"That's my biggest goal with my program," Nickerson said. "It's just to make sure that the kids who maybe haven't found a place elsewhere because they're not really into academics or they're not really into sports, or whatever that they can come here and find their people."
