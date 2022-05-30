￼ An aerial view of the multifamily housing project under construction in the The Bulletin’s former parking lot on SW Chandler Avenue on Thursday. ￼ Rendering of the multifamily housing project on SW Chandler Avenue.
Owner: DeChase Miksis Development and Edlen & Company
General Contractor: CS Construction
Architect: GBD Architects Incorporated
Details: The official name has not yet been released for the multifamily housing project going up in The Bulletin’s former parking lot on SW Chandler Avenue, near the intersection of Mount Washington Drive and Century Drive. The six-story building will house 84 residential units consisting of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to Mark Miksis, a partner at DeChase Miksis Development.
The housing project is a joint venture between DeChase Miksis Development and Edlen & Company. The joint owners purchased a 1.6 acre parcel of land from Chandler Center LLC, the company that purchased The Bulletin’s former building.
The new building is located on the northeast corner of the parking lot and the permit for construction submitted to the City of Bend was evaluated at $1.5 million. It will feature a fitness room, rooftop lounge, tenant storage and 91 parking stalls.
Miksis expects construction to be complete by July 2023. He said that the cost of rent will be set three months prior to completion and the company will start actively signing leases one month before the project is finished.
”Stay tuned,” said Miksis. “The name will be coming, but right now it’s referred to as the Bend Bulletin apartments,” he said.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
