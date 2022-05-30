Owner: DeChase Miksis Development and Edlen & Company

General Contractor: CS Construction

Architect: GBD Architects Incorporated

Details: The official name has not yet been released for the multifamily housing project going up in The Bulletin’s former parking lot on SW Chandler Avenue, near the intersection of Mount Washington Drive and Century Drive. The six-story building will house 84 residential units consisting of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to Mark Miksis, a partner at DeChase Miksis Development.

The housing project is a joint venture between DeChase Miksis Development and Edlen & Company. The joint owners purchased a 1.6 acre parcel of land from Chandler Center LLC, the company that purchased The Bulletin’s former building.

The new building is located on the northeast corner of the parking lot and the permit for construction submitted to the City of Bend was evaluated at $1.5 million. It will feature a fitness room, rooftop lounge, tenant storage and 91 parking stalls.

Miksis expects construction to be complete by July 2023. He said that the cost of rent will be set three months prior to completion and the company will start actively signing leases one month before the project is finished.

”Stay tuned,” said Miksis. “The name will be coming, but right now it’s referred to as the Bend Bulletin apartments,” he said.

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(7) comments

91184
Good to see more units going up.

AverageGuy
AverageGuy

wow. 84 units and 94 parking stalls? Multifamily means multicar. And where are guests to park? The area is going to be one big traffic jam for sure.

Smedley Doright
Smedley Doright

Why so much parking? City of Bend needs to discourage car use in favor of bikes. Making some units have no parking would be a great way to do that. Make the owners rent for less money tonpoor people with no cars.

Then we can finally fix the carbon footprint of bend.

Tom Pained
Tom Pained

Or we can stop building and overcrowding and really reduce our carbon footprint.

davidw
davidw

Denser infill like this is actually the most climate friendly construction!

Source: https://www.brookings.edu/book/fixer-upper/

If we don't build in locations like that, those people who would have lived there don't cease to exist. They're going to live further out and *drive more*, and live in less energy efficient housing.

Yossarian
Yossarian

China and India are laughing at you....

Skittish
Skittish

I absolutely agree, and in fact, the further from downtown Bend, there should be less parking to punish people for living far away. I wonder if Bend should implement a no car policy for people under the age of 50 and medical exemptions. Then Bend could get in the business of selling mopeds and electric bikes for this class of people. Also, donors to the Bend City Council should get an exemption as well.

