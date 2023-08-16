Darlene and Dominic Kieffaber of La Pine are both disabled and rely on Social Security to pay the bills and put food on the table. But with rising inflation, grocery prices are a real burden on the couple, who have adopted their 6-year-old granddaughter.

But now they can turn to a new mobile food pantry program, run by The Giving Plate, that is specifically tailored to parents of young children who are struggling to keep up with high grocery bills.

Download PDF THIS IS THE NEW ONE: Kid's Korner Mobile Pantry
Dates and locations in La Pine, Prineville and Sunriver where the Giving Plate's Kids Korner Mobile Pantry will be this summer.
