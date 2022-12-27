Deschutes County jail

An entrance to the Deschutes County jail in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A medication-based treatment program could soon be available for Deschutes County jail inmates addicted to drugs. The program seeks to put a stop to vicious cycles of addiction-fueled incarceration.

In mid December, the Deschutes County commissioners unanimously approved the addition of two nursing staff members within the county jail. Those new nurses will assess inmates, no matter their length of stay, to determine if they could benefit from medication-assisted treatment, which combines counseling and medication to treat substance use disorders. 

