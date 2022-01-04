Bend Bikes, an all-volunteer organization, released a detailed map of cycling routes in Bend that shows the difficulty of cycling routes and where upgrades are needed.
Volunteers spent hundreds of hours riding bikes in every corner of Bend and analyzing data from the city and the Bend Park & Recreation District. The map has color-coded routes: black for hardest, blue for moderate and green for easiest, similar to skiing and mountain bike trails.
LeeAnn O’Neill, board president of Bend Bikes, said the group set a goal in March to complete the map by the end of 2021. The group hopes to get feedback from residents and neighborhood associations to improve the map for cyclists and those interested in cycling through the city, O’Neill said. Residents can offer input online at www.bendbikes.org/map.
“We are really hoping people who bike or who want to bike will take a look at the map and give us really specific feedback,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill sees the map as a tool that city officials can use as they work to address safety and access for cyclists. The city of Bend is in the process of deciding how to spend a $190 million transportation bond approved in November 2020, which includes plans to spend about $19 million on bike and pedestrian-focused projects.
“As an advocacy tool, it shows where we are missing infrastructure,” O’Neill said. “Where are the places people can’t get to?”
City Councilor Melanie Kebler, a liaison to Bend’s Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, said the city is making progress in addressing safe bike routes. Kebler points to the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, one of the projects included in the transportation bond.
“We are moving in the right direction with the Wilson project that we are doing,” Kebler said. “It’s going to bring some intention to building more protected intersections and bike lanes. But that is just one piece of a bigger network that we need.”
Kebler said the map is an important baseline for the city’s work and will show where other projects need to be done. It could also encourage people to use their bikes more by identifying the safest routes.
“Part of building a better bike network is to get people who normally wouldn’t choose to bike to take a couple trips by bike,” Kebler said. “This effort really helps that and gets the word out to people that there are safer routes or off-road routes they can use.”
Ariel Mendez, a Bend Park & Recreation District board member and former board president of Bend Bikes, said he was thrilled to see the new map released this week.
“I always like to say that biking is a joy when you have a good route, but the good routes often feel like secrets,” Mendez said. “This will help people find those good routes.”
Mendez, who is an experienced cyclist, said he wants to see people of all abilities able to safely ride through Bend. He said the map could help guide the park district’s plans to make the various parks more accessible.
One example Mendez noticed on the map is that Juniper Park off NE Franklin Avenue is surrounded by busy roads and challenging bike routes.
“The park district staff often seem to wonder why more people don’t walk or bike to Juniper Park and this helps demonstrate why,” Mendez said.
Bend Bikes will collect feedback from the public and use it at a goal setting meeting in March, O’Neill said. Possible additions could be making a paper version of the map and adding points of interest such as bike shops and hotels that offer bike rentals.
“We have a lot of ideas,” O’Neill said. “The community can stay tuned as we get their feedback, and that will really inform what we prioritize going forward.”
