In one of Central Oregon’s least healthiest counties, a medical campus is emerging where residents can get access to all things health.
Dental, medical, behavioral health, pharmacy and access to county services all will be under one roof to become a health and wellness center called the Madras Health Center at 500 NE A St. in Madras. It is being built on land next to the St. Charles Madras campus and is accessible by bus or car.
The $11 million building will house Jefferson County Public Health department and Mosaic Medical.
Mosaic, a nonprofit health care organization in Central Oregon is funding $5.4 million of the project and the county the balance. St. Charles Health System has donated the land for the project and the Bean Foundation has made significant contributions to both Mosaic and the county for this project.
Mosaic has funded slightly more than 92% from community donations and federal grants, said Emily Boynton, Mosaic Medical senior development officer.
“We have until 2024 to meet our goal, which is a generous time line,” Boynton said. “We have been inspired and excited by the donors who see value in the Madras Health Center, and we know we’ll reach our goal.”
On March 15, the project received a slightly higher than average grant of $350,000 from the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust, a Vancouver, Washington charity that seeks to strengthen communities, according its website. This is the second grant that Mosaic Medical has received from the trust. The first grant helped finish the Redmond clinic.
“Rural communities are facing really unique challenges in the healthcare sector,” said Colby Reade, M.J. Murdock director of communications. “One important step in that is to provide access to health care facilities and professions. This kind of project really helps that.”
A health center like this will enable the Madras community to have a one-stop shop for medical services. Jefferson County is ranked among the lowest communities in Oregon for life expectancy, according to the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation partnership.
The leading causes of death for county residents are cancer, heart disease, accidents, diabetes and liver disease, according to the health ranking site. Many of these diseases are the result of lifestyle choices and stresses, said Michael Baker, Jefferson County director of Public Health.
“This highlights the importance of public health and prevention programs that we are trying to strengthen locally,” Baker said. “Coordination, cooperation and collaboration are the three goals of public health working with health care providers. That’s our vision here locally.”
According to the 2021 rankings, 12% of the Jefferson County population is uninsured and there is one primary care physician for ever 2,200 residents.
It’s because of these kinds of statistics that Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby believes the centralized approach to healthcare will benefit the community.
“The impacts are going to be immense,” Ladeby said. “You’ll have the services in one location and that will make it beneficial to our residents in our community. I see it as a huge plus for our citizens.”
Previously, medical services were scattered around Madras, Baker said. A community health center mixing nonprofit health care and public health is a model that other communities in Central Oregon have followed. Similar set ups are in Deschutes and Crook counties, Baker said.
“There is a need to pull all the services together,” said Baker. “For some, the follow up is difficult. We even have the same medical record system so we can all talk to each other.”
This way a healthcare professional can walk a patient over to the public health offices, make introductions that will link the patient with free services. Health care is difficult to navigate, Baker said. When one professional personally hands off a patient to another, it guarantees success in that next step, he said.
The new facility will open to the public April 25.
The 19,486 square foot center will feature community meeting rooms for classes, group meetings or gathers. It has been wired for the latest technology that will enable nutritionists to film demonstrations to help patients with diabetes to learn good eating habits.
It will also allow Mosaic to double its exam room space add two more dental chairs and a pharmacy that is accessible for patients and non-patients, Boynton said.
“There was a lot of foresight from Mosaic Medical over the years and it had been applying for grants all along,” Boynton said. “We have experience with centers like this.
“We could not be more excited. To see the direct and tangible impact we make in the community has been inspiring to me as an employee and as a Central Oregonian.”
