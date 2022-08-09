Garry Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, strolls through a newly constructed transitional housing village in Bend. The nonprofit social services agency created the housing project, with 10 tiny homes, to offer affordable living for up to two years. Residents must be in the village from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, and drugs, alcohol and overnight guests will not be allowed.
Fifty dollars a month to live in a community-centered village in the heart of Bend. It sounds too good to be true, but low-cost, low-barrier housing will soon be a reality for those who can’t afford a place to live due to their criminal history, addiction or mental health issues.
A criminal record is one of the biggest barriers for people trying to obtain housing, said Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, a nonprofit social services agency in Bend. That’s why he’s heading a new housing project, with 10 tiny homes near SE Third Street and SE Cleveland Avenue, to offer affordable living that has low bar to enter but high bar to stay.
“We incarcerate more people in the United States than anywhere in the entire world; then we make it so hard for people once they get out. Then no wonder we have a large homeless population,” Hewitt said.
Set to open in mid-September, residents pay $50 per month to account for program fees upon move-in, but that amount gradually increases every six months to ease residents into paying rent.
The ideal candidate is someone who works full time but can’t find a place to live long term, said Hewitt. Many in this situation have a criminal background, he said. It’s important to stop the cycle, he said.
Stays at the new village are limited to two years, but Hewitt said he anticipates much shorter stays than that due to the strict rules of the program.
Residents must be there overnight, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week. Drugs, alcohol and overnight guests are not allowed in the village.
Hewitt said every resident will have an action plan created for that person. Residents will also work closely with a community health and resource manager, who will live at the village, to focus on short-term and long-term goals.
Once residents action plans are complete, they graduate from the village housing program. Hewitt and the resource manager then help residents find a permanent place to live. Whether it’s connecting residents with landlords or vouching for them as a reference, Hewitt said the program is meant to help people all the way — not just part of the way.
Hewitt said the new village is a way to deter people with a criminal background from returning to crime. The same can be said for addiction and mental health.
Hewitt said he sees the tiny-home village as a way to build new pathways. He said it’s a way to fight against a system that often defines people by their past.
“We don’t want to create a class of people that are not allowed to rent,” Hewitt said.
