Bend's new high school has a name: Caldera High School.
In an emotional meeting Tuesday, the Bend-La Pine School Board unanimously approved the name for the school, which will be located in the southeast part of the city.
This decision was made despite many veterans advocates pushing the board to name the school after recently deceased Medal of Honor recipient Robert "Bob" Maxwell.
School board members said they respected Maxwell, but wanted to abide by the school naming process, which states that schools cannot be named after a person until that person has been dead for at least five years. Maxwell died in May 2019.
“We are all indebted to our service members, and I do not take that gratitude lightly," said school board co-chair Carrie Douglass, who was not at the meeting in person but participated via conference call. "Policies exist for a reason, and it’s important to uphold them to provide consistency and clear direction. If policies aren’t followed, our government can fall apart.”
Many board members said they liked the idea of naming a building after Maxwell at Bend High School, where he taught automotive mechanics.
Chris Boyd, the new high school's principal, announced the three finalists at the school board's Feb. 11 meeting: Caldera High School, Woodlands High School and Vista High School.
Caldera bridges the gap between southeast Bend and the Sunriver area, where eighth grade students will get to choose between attending the new school and La Pine High School, Boyd said at the February meeting. The Newberry Caldera is right next to Sunriver.
Boyd said in February that these choices were intended to be inclusive and reflective of the potentially diverse student body and the southeast Bend community.
Respondents in a Bend-La Pine online survey last fall, however, overwhelmingly favored naming the new high school after Maxwell.
Maxwell died of natural causes at the age of 98. He received the Medal of Honor in 1945 for risking his life to save fellow American soldiers in France during World War II. After returning to the United States, he eventually settled in Central Oregon, where he taught auto repair and service at Bend High School and Central Oregon College.
About 25 veterans were present at the school board meeting Tuesday night to support naming the school after Maxwell.
“I’m asking you all to do the right thing, and name the school after Bob Maxwell," J.W. Terry, a 32-year Navy veteran and executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, told the school board. "This is a no-brainer."
Maxwell's daughter, Linda Maxwell, also spoke fondly of her father, and how tied he was to local education.
"His life was about education," she told the school board. "He would impart wisdom to our children. He spoke of honor and integrity and what those words meant."
The new high school is under construction at the intersection of Knott Road and SE 15th Street in southeast Bend. It is expected to welcome students in the fall of 2021.
