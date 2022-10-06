stock_high desert museum

The High Desert Museum

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

A new exhibit exploring the art and architecture of resilience in the wake of climate change and disaster will open next week at the High Desert Museum.

The traveling exhibit, "Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience", will open on Oct. 15 and go through Jan. 8, the museum said in a release Thursday. The exhibit is organized and curated by a California-based nonprofit called Art Works for Change. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.