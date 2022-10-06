A new exhibit exploring the art and architecture of resilience in the wake of climate change and disaster will open next week at the High Desert Museum.
The traveling exhibit, "Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience", will open on Oct. 15 and go through Jan. 8, the museum said in a release Thursday. The exhibit is organized and curated by a California-based nonprofit called Art Works for Change.
What constitutes a home in moments of change and disaster and how the notion of shelter might evolve quickly in the future is the central idea behind the exhibit. A combination of science, technology, art and architecture is used to encourage viewers to consider ideas of safety and security in a changing world.
The exhibit features the work of artists and designers from around the world whose design innovations, both high-tech and low-tech, extravagant and affordable, are meant to help people adapt during turbulent times.
“Our communities are not immune to changes, as environmental shifts are affecting the High Desert, too, including extreme wildfire and drought,” said Hayley Brazier, the Donald M. Kerr Curator of Natural History at the High Desert Museum. “Yet human resilience is a central theme that I hope visitors will see in Survival Architecture.”
