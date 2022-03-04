Central Oregon Community College students will see the college’s public health programs expanded due to new grant and endowment funding intended to bolster the region’s public health workforce.
The $50,000 endowment and $383,000 grant are expected to support the college’s recruitment, training, scholarships and paid internships in public health. The goal, according to a press release, is to help 140 people find jobs in the field.
The funds come at a moment when the state’s public health workforce is in limbo after the pandemic exhausted health care workers and prompted many to leave the field. Dr. Sarah Baron, an assistant public health professor at COCC, said that makes it even more important to get the programs started and get students employed.
“There is a sense of urgency,” said Baron, the grant project lead. “The time is now.”
The college received funding from Deschutes County and the Central Oregon Health Council and guidance from different health agencies. With the money, the college is assigning a task force to help create hands-on internship opportunities, providing 45 paid stipends of $400 per term.
Baron said students can now apply for the new scholarships as they enroll in courses, which start next term. She added that the new scholarship funds are meant to strip away barriers that prevent some students from accessing public health programs in higher education.
The endowment was established by Dr. Carol Wallace and Dr. Durlin Hickok, retired physicians who also helped fund the internships. They said they will now be part of an advisory committee that will help the college decide how best to utilize the funding.
Hickok said the courses will give students the tools and training needed to enter a number of roles in public health. Those roles include tracking down people for appointments and follow-ups, screening for COVID-19, providing outreach services for pregnant patients, connecting people with child care and serving as translators as residents navigate the health care system.
Hickok agreed that the funds come at a point when public health agencies need reinforcements. He cited unequal access to health care services as a primary reason behind why the new funds and college programs are important.
“We spend far more per capita than any country in the world on health care, but our health outcomes in general rank” among the world’s worst, he said.
Hickok said he especially wants to see community health workers move from their schoolwork and out into marginalized communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.
“Even though we’re throwing a lot of money into (health care), and we have a lot of very skilled people and institutions, we’re not putting our money in the right spot,” he said. “We’re not putting our money toward the greatest need.”
Baron said she hopes to expand on previously established health training courses and help students quickly find their footing in the public health industry.
“Public health thrives off of lived experience,” she said. “You can’t only do class. You have to get out in the world and understand systems.”
According to Baron, the funds will go toward supporting public health programs on the college’s campuses across Central Oregon. Plans have already begun for implementing new course modules at the campus in Madras, Baron said.
“I feel very excited to do this work, because it’s going to help create something that’s sustainable,” Baron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.