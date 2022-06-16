A new foundation has been created in support of Central Oregon Gives, an end-of-year giving campaign that helps local nonprofits raise money.
“This is a huge step forward for Central Oregon Gives,” Aaron Switzer, founder of the campaign, said in a written statement. “This foundation is a springboard that will allow us to grow this powerful giving program into an even more valuable asset for nonprofits.”
The campaign announced another major change to its program Thursday: asking nonprofits to apply to participate. Organizations are accepted based on commitment to end-of-year fundraising goals. Applications are now available online, and will be accepted through Aug. 1.
Up to 80 nonprofits will be accepted into the 2022 program, and accepted organizations will be notified by Aug. 22. A $300 fee is required to cover the costs of the program, and organizations accepted will be trained on how to use the social media and digital assets provided by Central Oregon Gives.
The Central Oregon Gives campaign raises funds for Central Oregon nonprofits through tax-deductible donations made via an interactive digital platform at www.centraloregongives.com. Each donor who contributes $25 or more receives a thank you gift from a local business, such as a pint of beer or cup of coffee. Donors are also entered to win larger prizes.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
