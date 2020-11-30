The sale of the Stevens Road Tract property in southeast Bend has closed, marking the beginning of what will be a lengthy process to plan and develop a large new section of the city.
Lands Bend Corp., which bought the 382-acre parcel this spring for $22 million, is currently processing a master plan application with the city, according to a press release from the firm Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the sale on behalf of the Oregon Department of State Lands.
The proceeds go toward funding public education statewide.
The site sits adjacent to 27th Street and Reed Market Road. About 370 acres of the site will need to be annexed into the city, while roughly 12 acres are already zoned standard residential within city limits.
The site will be called Stevens Ranch, according to a statement from Gary Miller, the president of Lands Bend Corp., and will include parks, schools, housing, commercial centers and industrial opportunities.
"Bend is undoubtedly the finest city in the State, and Stevens Ranch, one of the Largest Master Plan Communities in the Pacific Northwest, will strive to meet the expectations of the community," Miller said in a statement.
Lands Bend Corp. has been behind other major projects in the area, including Stone Creek, the 88-acre subdivision on Brosterhous Road.
The next steps are for the developer to apply for annexation, then to submit a master plan application, said Carolyn Eagan, the city's economic development director. A master plan outlines what type of development and infrastructure goes where in a given plot of land.
Neighbors to the site will be notified of public hearings regarding the master plan, which will be considered by the planning commission and the Bend City Council for adoption.
The whole process typically takes about six to nine months, Eagan said.
