In some ways, Steve Gunnels, Deschutes County’s new district attorney, couldn’t be more different than John Hummel, the county’s outgoing lead prosecutor. Hummel was widely known and sometimes criticized for his off-the-cuff statements. Gunnels, however, speaks as if he is choosing every word with extreme caution and care.

An attorney who has worked around Gunnels for years said he can be so calculated and dry that, when he cracks a joke, it can go unnoticed for several moments before someone eventually laughs.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

