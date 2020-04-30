A new non-profit organization, Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County, is pledging to provide at least $30,000 in grants annually to local schools and other literacy-focused non-profit groups.
The non-profit, which calls itself SOLID, was founded by members of the recently-disbanded Friends of the Bend Library group, according to a press release from SOLID.
Members of the new literacy non-profit hope to give small classroom grants to local teachers, fund training for school staff who work with children with learning disabilities, and support other initiatives to improve literacy in kids and teenagers, the release states.
"Without a 'SOLID foundation' in reading and math, it's nearly impossible for members of Deschutes County to earn a living wage, complete a job application, get a driver's license, register to vote, etc," the release states. "SOLID’s goal is to eliminate these barriers so that all who live here can thrive and achieve their goals."
For more information on the new non-profit, visit literacyindeschutes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.