Reading, writing, math and science skills among students declined in virtually every Central Oregon school district during the pandemic.
That’s according to new state test data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Thursday, providing the first comprehensive glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on schooling since the spring of 2019.
In all, 81% of students in the six regional districts took the state standardized test, called the Smarter Balanced Assessments. About 46% of students passed the state’s English language arts test, 31% passed math and 26% passed science, according to state data.
That’s a nearly 7% drop in English language arts and math scores and an 8% drop in science on average since before COVID struck.
“The pandemic had a negative impact on academic learning,” Colt Gill, the state’s education boss, said in an interview with The Bulletin. He added: “What those results really tell us is that we need to double down on what we know that works to address unfinished learning at this time.”
The new data highlights a widely held concern among educators that shuttered schools and prolonged online learning during the pandemic stunted student academic performance. And it has heightened concerns among some educators that the loss of education could impact students for years.
Some districts reported improvements at individual grade levels in individual subjects. Several regional school district superintendents said in interviews this week that they were happy to see this progress despite the hardships their students have faced. Others noted they don’t consider the state tests to reflect the full breadth of student abilities.
In addition, district officials argue that some of the data is skewed due to the increasing number of high schoolers who are choosing not to take the state tests, which education officials use to measure the performance of districts and schools and take action to improve the education system.
State officials said earlier this week that, because less than 60% of high school students took the reading and math tests, that data was essentially useless. A state advisory committee recommends that at least 80% of students should be taking the test for the data to be useful in making decisions around budgeting, policy, professional development and more.
But what data is available suggests broad drops in student skills facing practically every district.
Bend-La Pine Schools reported that 56% of its students were proficient in English language arts, 44% were proficient in math and 33% were proficient in science. That’s a 4% drop in reading and writing, a 5% drop in math and a 10% drop in science among the 83% of students who took the test last spring.
Some of the district’s marks, however, topped statewide averages, said Dave VanLoo, the district’s school improvement director. He said he was not surprised by the data and attributed some of the declines to students missing school due to quarantining, among other pandemic-related challenges. He added that low science test scores might drive the need for increased instructional time.
“Since the last time the state did these tests, students have missed a lot of school days,” he said. He added: “Some students have thrived, and will have no issues, but I predict there will be lasting impacts from this … I don’t think we know the details yet of what the impact will be.”
In the Redmond School District, students scored 45% in reading and writing, 33% in math and 30% in science. That’s 7% lower in English language arts, 9% lower in math and 4% lower in science.
However, just over 62% of students took these tests on average, with the largest opt out rates among high school students. Superintendent Charan Cline said this makes it difficult to tell how well students are performing.
Despite reporting the second highest state test participation rate among Central Oregon’s school districts — 89% — Jefferson County School District reported the region’s lowest reading and writing and math scores. The district was in this same position back in 2019, and it posted the region’s lowest science scores, too.
Thirty percent of the district’s students passed the state reading and writing test last spring. Twenty-one percent passed Math. Fifteen percent passed science. Each score was lower than in 2019.
In an interview, superintendent Jay Mathisen focused on the yearly improvement as the coronavirus pandemic is in the rearview mirror, he said. He too, said that a large number of high school students opting out of the test makes it difficult to measure student progress, and said other assessments can show student growth.
In Sisters, 55% of students passed reading and writing, and 34% passed both math and science. In Crook County, 48% of students passed reading and writing, 32% passed math and 29% passed science. In Culver, 44% of students passed reading and writing, 23% passed math and 13% passed science.
