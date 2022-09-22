substitutes (copy)
Buy Now

Chris Boegelsack walks around the classroom and supervises as students take a chemistry quiz at Redmond High School in January 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Reading, writing, math and science skills among students declined in virtually every Central Oregon school district during the pandemic.

That’s according to new state test data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Thursday, providing the first comprehensive glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on schooling since the spring of 2019.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.