The new Crook County District Attorney will continue the investigation into the police involved shooting of a man near Prineville.
Nick Rodin, 35, was shot and killed by Crook County Sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher on SE Maphet Road near Prineville on Feb. 4. Rodin’s family and friends said the shooting was unprovoked.
The Crook County District Attorney’s Office was in the middle of a leadership transition at the time of the shooting, but that changed Feb. 28 when Kari Hathorn was sworn in as the new district attorney. She replaced acting district attorney Daniel Wendel from the Oregon Department of Justice.
The only details released so far by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office have been the name of the officer who killed Rodin, and the fact that the shooting is under investigation.
“There is no further information available for release at this time as the matter is pending completion of the investigation, including but not limited to, analysis of forensic evidence by the Oregon State Crime Laboratory,” the district attorney’s office said in an emailed statement.
The only other account of the events that led to Rodin’s death come from his close friend, Jennifer Hill, who was on the phone with him the day he was shot.
Hill told the Bulletin last month she heard the entire encounter between Rodin and Hatcher leading up to the shooting. She said Rodin was unarmed and approached by Hatcher, who she said was harassing him. Then Hatcher demanded Rodin show his hands, and that is when things turned deadly.
“I heard one shot. It was a shot to kill,” Hill said last month. “After the shot was fired, it was within two minutes, and he was dead. I heard him scream. I heard him take his last breath, and that was that.”
(1) comment
I realize they've had turnover at DA, but the speed at which this process is unfolding in Crook County is straight up offensive.
