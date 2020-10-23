In his two previous positions as a university staffer, helping Black students wasn’t the primary focus for Blakelee Evans. He had to carve out time to promote equity at those schools.
“It was a side project I created for myself,” said Evans, who is Black. “It was never the specific job description of what I was supposed to be doing.”
But Evans’ new job at Central Oregon Community College is entirely focused on helping Black students in the region succeed academically and feel welcome in a place where there aren’t many people who look like them.
“I finally have a job where (equity) is the focus of what I do, the purpose of my position,” said Evans, 25. “It’s exciting to have this really crucial work not on the back burner.”
Evans was hired by COCC on Oct. 14 to lead a new, still-unnamed program at the college. The primary goal of the program is to not only build relationships with and assist Black students at the college, but to eventually reach Black students at local high schools and help them earn a diploma and get into higher education, Evans said.
There aren’t many Black students in Central Oregon. At COCC last school year, only 1.6% of the over 13,600 enrolled students identified as Black or African-American, according to the college.
And at all six public K-12 school districts in the region, Black students made up 1% or less of the student population last school year.
Demographic data isn’t available yet for the current school year at either the K-12 or collegiate level.
Building relationships with Black students is particularly crucial in a place where they’re the extreme minority, said Evans, who grew up in Phoenix suburbs.
When he attended Azusa Pacific University near Los Angeles, working with a Black professor inspired him, he said.
“The very few times I had a staff or faculty member that looked like me, I felt infinitely more comfortable,” Evans said. “I felt like, ‘Oh, I can do this, someone who looks like me has done this before me.’”
The new program is similar to two existing COCC programs — The Good Road and ¡AVANZA!, which help local Native American and Latino college and high school students, respectively.
High school students in those two programs, which have both existed for 10 years or more, have a 98% graduation rate, and 76% of students in the program move on to college, said Christy Walker, COCC’s director of diversity and inclusion.
Statewide, only 67.7% of Native American or Alaskan Native students, and 76.2% of Hispanic or Latino students, earned a high school diploma during the 2018-19 school year — the most recent year the state had graduation data available.
“By offering targeted and culturally specific support, the students we reach, they’re succeeding,” Walker said of COCC’s programs for Native American and Latino students.
The new program should start reaching out to Black high school students by the fall of 2021, said Walker.
She has high hopes in Evans’ abilities to connect with local Black students.
“He’s going to be given a lot of autonomy in this,” Walker said.
Before Evans begins meeting with local high schoolers, he will first focus on current COCC students, he said. He’ll be the co-adviser of the existing Afrocentric Studies Club, where Black students have a space in which they can talk with others who share many of their experiences, he said.
“I’d love to continue offering a space where students can walk into a room and be like, ‘Ahh, I can just be myself and meet people who understand where I’m coming from,’” Evans said.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Evans plans to host events where attendees of all races can learn about Black culture and history. There are some big-name guest speakers he hopes to headline these events, from acclaimed Black writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to movie star and activist Michael B. Jordan.
Eventually, Evans will expand his program to local high schools. He wants COCC to host a summer program, where local Black students could stay on COCC’s campus for a few days to taste the college experience.
Building relationships with local high school administrators and staff will be crucial to finding a way into those schools, Evans said.
“(It’s) just to let them know there’s someone in my role,” he said. “If you have Black students, or students that identify as Black or mixed-race, that are looking for direction, support, resources, I’d love to be a point of contact for them.”
