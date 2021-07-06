Bend Park & Recreation District has opened a new park in Bend’s Orchard District neighborhood.
The Goodrich Pasture Park is a 2.46-acre site located at 941 NE Quimby Ave. The site was used by the Goodrich family as a horse pasture since the 1940s.
In addition to its lawns and old-growth ponderosa pine trees, the park features a demonstration garden, play areas, bike parking, picnic benches and seating areas. It’s the 83rd park for park district.
Two other parks are currently planned to open in mid-2022. These include Alpenglow Park (37 acres) in Southeast Bend and Northpointe Park (2.7 acres) in Northeast Bend.
