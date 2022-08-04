Under a proposed change to Bend's city code, homeless campers would not be allowed near the Deschutes River, in residential areas or within several hundred feet of schools and parks, after lengthy discussions by the city council Wednesday.
Councilors agreed that banning camping in residential areas and near the river made sense as public safety was their main priority. Councilors disagreed when it came to the size of the buffers around parks and schools, and if they should even have them.
Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman was in favor of keeping campers away from schools, while councilors Megan Perkins and Mo Mitchell felt that banning campers from schools perpetuated the notion that those experiencing homelessness are inherently dangerous.
No official decisions were made at the meeting. Councilors only meant to narrow the focus of what will be allowed in the proposed code.
"People do want to camp," said Mitchell. "If you have a choice, people are going to want to camp and not be in a shelter. In the code, there has to be some space where people can camp for the night."
Camping during the day and for long amounts of time, like several days in a row, would not be allowed under the new code. Councilors also discussed a seasonal approach and modifying the times camping would be allowed based on available daylight.
The council also must consider enforcement. During the meeting, councilors questioned where the line of compliance ended and the line of punishment began.
Because the camping rules could be amended into city code, homeless campers could receive civil sanctions that are not criminal. Councilor Barb Campbell argued that civil sanctions are still a punishment.
"We've got to make sure it's actually workable," said Campbell. "These people exist in the world and we have to have some idea of what we're thinking about for enforcement officers."
The caveat with the proposed code, as determined by court cases out of Boise and Grants Pass, is that it cannot be enforced unless shelter space is available for campers who are being displaced. The court cases determined that criminalizing homelessness was cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment.
To ensure these proposed rules can be reasonably followed by campers, Assistant City Attorney Ian Leitheiser said they need to define what exactly camping and being homeless mean.
"The idea is that people should be cited for conduct, not status," said Leitheiser during the meeting. "If somebody is houseless, they don't have anywhere else to go. The only option they have to seek shelter is going to be in a public place."
Councilor Melanie Kebler clarified that the proposed code only pertains to camping outside of vehicles. The council intends to develop a separate code for in-vehicle camping.
Councilors decided last month to speed up the process of developing a camping code so they could vote on adopting the code as early as October. City manager Eric King said that a question and answer session for community members and city councilors could be available in the near future.
