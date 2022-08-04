Homeless plan
Tents line the sidewalk as people gather along Second Street in Bend in January. 

Under a proposed change to Bend's city code,  homeless campers would not be allowed near the Deschutes River, in residential areas or within several hundred feet of schools and parks, after lengthy discussions by the city council Wednesday.

Councilors agreed that banning camping in residential areas and near the river made sense as public safety was their main priority. Councilors disagreed when it came to the size of  the buffers around parks and schools, and if they should even have them.

