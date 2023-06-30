 Skip to main content
New Bend Costco gets green light, will include car wash, gas station

It’s official: a new Costco will come to Bend’s north side after the city approved plans for a 50,000-square-foot store, a gas station and a car wash Monday.

The new Costco is a part of the Gateway North development, which will sit on 52 acres bordering U.S. Highway 20, Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The city’s decision Monday officially solidified Costco Warehouse Corp.’s commitment to building a new location in Bend.

guest5675
guest5675

Looking forward to even bigger traffic jams ion 97 and 20.

