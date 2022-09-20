The new North American river otter pup at the High Desert Museum will be introduced full-time into the Autzen Otter Exhibit with the exhibit's two other resident otters on Wednesday, the first time museum patrons can see him. 

The otter pup, which was orphaned and found at a golf course near Sunriver, was brought to the museum for care in June. When the otter arrived at eight weeks old, he weighed 2.4 pounds, was emaciated and dehydrated, and there was no sign of his mother. Now, he is about five and a half months old and weighs 15 pounds, the High Desert Museum said in a release Tuesday. 

