The Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend released a free app for smartphones and tablets that allows people to explore the history of the region.
The “Historic Deschutes” app can be downloaded through the Apple or Google stores on Apple or Android phones or tablets. Links to download the app can be found at the museum’s website, www.deschuteshistory.org.
Once downloaded, the app connects people with the history behind Central Oregon’s most recognizable landmarks and the hidden history of the area.
People can explore sites on their own or through themed tours on the app, including the origins of Bend’s Drake Park and several sites along U.S. Highway 97 from Terrebonne to La Pine.
For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email info@deschuteshistory.org.
